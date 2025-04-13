Is Jeep Really Inundating Drivers With Full-Screen Pop-Up Ads Every Time They Stop Their Vehicle?

Jeep is a brand with a long and storied history, who didn't forget where it came from. From Jeep models containing Easter eggs connected to the company's history to many of its vehicles maintaining the same decades-old aesthetic hallmarks, it's clearly connected to its past. At the same time, as the automotive landscape has evolved and vehicles have taken on new features and innovations, Jeep has made an effort to keep up with the times. Its models have kept things up-to-date under the hood, in addition to souping up the cabin. One of the biggest changes to come from Jeep in recent years is the inclusion of a digital touchscreen interface on many of its vehicles.

Replacing several buttons, knobs, and the like, this display conveniently handles everything from navigation to music and even Wi-Fi if it's available. While this may sound like a huge step in the right direction, it isn't without drawbacks. A major one that has come to light is the advent of pop-up advertising every time their vehicle came to a stop, which many drivers reported started in the form of an ad for an extended warranty from Jeep itself, ironically urging them to "Purchase Peace of Mind." Worse yet, closing it by tapping the X in the top corner only gets rid of it for a time. Once the car stops again, it returns.

Sadly, this whole situation isn't an unsubstantiated rumor or internet prank– though Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, claims it's nothing to worry about.

