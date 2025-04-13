Apple Doesn't Make Black AirPods, But You Can Buy Them Here (And They're Not Cheap)

While there's no shortage of knock-off AirPods available on online marketplaces, ColorWare is a great option if you want the genuine Apple AirPods in black. ColorWare is a reputable platform that custom-paints a variety of popular products, including AirPods. You even get the option to customize individual parts. For instance, you can have the left earbud in black, the right one in a different color, and the case in a third. You can get just about any combination you like.

However, there's a catch: you'll have to pay a premium over the regular AirPods price. And since the product is customized, you'll also have to wait longer. For instance, if you go for black AirPods 4 with noise cancellation, you'll pay around $440 and wait for a couple of weeks for shipping. In comparison, Apple sells the same AirPods 4 for $179 on its website.

If you don't wish to pay more than twice the original price just for a different color, your next best option is to buy standard white AirPods from Apple and then apply a black skin over them. This is also a great choice if you already have a pair of AirPods. Websites like Slickwraps sell AirPods skins for $20, so it will be an inexpensive upgrade. However, you'll need to do the hard work of applying the skin yourself.

