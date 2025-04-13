Apple Doesn't Make Black AirPods, But You Can Buy Them Here (And They're Not Cheap)
If you look at Apple products in recent years, be it an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or even the Apple Watch, you'll notice they come in several color options beyond the classic black and silver. However, when it comes to Apple's true wireless headphones, the AirPods are only available in one color: white. One of the reasons why Apple only offers AirPods in white is to make them stand out and be easily identifiable. This trend began with Apple's original wired earbuds, which launched back in 2001. That said, this also makes things difficult for anyone who would prefer to have AirPods in black or any other color.
Interestingly, Apple's over-the-ear headphones, AirPods Max, come in a variety of color options, including black, blue, purple, and orange. However, if you want Apple's AirPods but don't want to settle for the standard white color, you still have options. Below, we'll share where you can get black AirPods and how much they'll cost. Let's dive in!
Where can you buy black AirPods?
While there's no shortage of knock-off AirPods available on online marketplaces, ColorWare is a great option if you want the genuine Apple AirPods in black. ColorWare is a reputable platform that custom-paints a variety of popular products, including AirPods. You even get the option to customize individual parts. For instance, you can have the left earbud in black, the right one in a different color, and the case in a third. You can get just about any combination you like.
However, there's a catch: you'll have to pay a premium over the regular AirPods price. And since the product is customized, you'll also have to wait longer. For instance, if you go for black AirPods 4 with noise cancellation, you'll pay around $440 and wait for a couple of weeks for shipping. In comparison, Apple sells the same AirPods 4 for $179 on its website.
If you don't wish to pay more than twice the original price just for a different color, your next best option is to buy standard white AirPods from Apple and then apply a black skin over them. This is also a great choice if you already have a pair of AirPods. Websites like Slickwraps sell AirPods skins for $20, so it will be an inexpensive upgrade. However, you'll need to do the hard work of applying the skin yourself.