In the modern diesel arena, names like Duramax, Power Stroke, and the Indiana-based Cummins tend to headline most conversations. And rightly so, as power plants bearing the brand of those outfits have frequently been ranked among the most reliable diesel engines ever built. Of course, even if your vehicle is currently powered by an engine from one of those esteemed manufacturers, you may still be looking for ways to improve its diesel performance, with many owners opting to do so via high-end aftermarket upgrades.

In that particular arena, one name that diesel owners might be wise to get familiar with is ATS Diesel Performance. Founded primarily as a transmission repair outfit in the early-1990s, ATS has since transformed itself into one of the more prominent players in the aftermarket diesel game, thanks in no small part to innovations like the Triple Disk Torque Converter and its TRANSlator CAN-Bridge integration system, among several others.

As ATS continues to push diesel power forward with its innovative transmission packages, torque converters, and turbochargers, it continues to do so under the guidance of Clint Cannon, who founded the company in 1993. Cannon has played a role in every ATS innovation that has beset the diesel engine realm in the decades since. These days, Cannon is listed as the company's founder and president, and he remains the sole owner of ATS Diesel Performance.

