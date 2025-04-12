Who Owns ATS Diesel & Where Is The Company's Headquarters Located?
In the modern diesel arena, names like Duramax, Power Stroke, and the Indiana-based Cummins tend to headline most conversations. And rightly so, as power plants bearing the brand of those outfits have frequently been ranked among the most reliable diesel engines ever built. Of course, even if your vehicle is currently powered by an engine from one of those esteemed manufacturers, you may still be looking for ways to improve its diesel performance, with many owners opting to do so via high-end aftermarket upgrades.
In that particular arena, one name that diesel owners might be wise to get familiar with is ATS Diesel Performance. Founded primarily as a transmission repair outfit in the early-1990s, ATS has since transformed itself into one of the more prominent players in the aftermarket diesel game, thanks in no small part to innovations like the Triple Disk Torque Converter and its TRANSlator CAN-Bridge integration system, among several others.
As ATS continues to push diesel power forward with its innovative transmission packages, torque converters, and turbochargers, it continues to do so under the guidance of Clint Cannon, who founded the company in 1993. Cannon has played a role in every ATS innovation that has beset the diesel engine realm in the decades since. These days, Cannon is listed as the company's founder and president, and he remains the sole owner of ATS Diesel Performance.
ATS is currently headquartered in the heart of Rocky Mountain country
Cannon has hardly pushed ATS Diesel Performance to its current station on his own, with the company indeed employing a full team of mechanics and engineers. At present, the company's LinkedIn page notes that ATS employs anywhere between 11 and 50 people. And yes, those employees all head to work at the company's primary base of operations, which is located at the base of the Rocky Mountains in Arvada, Colorado.
The precise location of ATS headquarters is 5293 Ward Rd. Unit 11 Arvada, CO 80002. And to look at the building from the outside, you might be surprised to learn of the innovative nature of the work going on within its walls. It's worth noting, however, that the facility is apparently much bigger than it appears from the street, with sources claiming it may be 110,000 square feet in size. Whatever the actual size of the facility is, Cannon and the ATS team undertake the design and manufacture of its products within its walls, while also utilizing dedicated garage space to perform upgrades on vehicles. That makes ATS a legit "Made in America" original.
As it stands, the company claims the location of its headquarters plays an integral part in how it develops its products and procedures. That's because it enables them to test things out in adverse weather conditions, including temperature fluctuations between -10 degrees to over 100 degrees, and driving upgraded vehicles on steep inclines into thin mountain air as high as 12,000 feet above sea level.