Why Do Semi Trucks In Michigan Have So Many Wheels?

If you've ever driven through Michigan, you've probably noticed something unusual about the semi-trucks on the road. Unlike trucks in other states, Michigan's semis often feature an unusually high number of axles (sometimes as many as 11!). These massive vehicles, commonly referred to as "Michigan Trains," are a product of the state's unique weight laws. While federal regulations limit trucks to a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 80,000 pounds with five axles, Michigan allows up to 164,000 pounds, so long as the weight is distributed across more axles. This law, established specifically to accommodate Michigan's high volume of freight transport, allows industries to move more goods in fewer trips while actually reducing the impact on the roads in the process.

Advertisement

Michigan's extensive network of lakes and shipping ports contributes to the need for these high-capacity trucks. With easy access to Great Lakes Michigan, Huron, and Erie, massive quantities of goods (such as steel, lumber, salt, and fuel) are transported through the state every day. Instead of breaking down these shipments into multiple smaller loads, Michigan's trucking industry takes advantage of its weight laws to streamline transportation. This unique system helps ensure goods move efficiently from ports to their final destinations, such as auto plants, construction sites, or miscellaneous retail locations.