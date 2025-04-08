The First Ever Asteroid Mining Mission Vanished In Space: Here's What Happened

This February, California-based asteroid mining startup AstroForge embarked on what it hoped would be one of the most important launches in history: the first commercial deep space mission. Strapped to the back of a SpaceX Falcon 9, the company's washing machine-sized satellite (dubbed Odin) was bound for the asteroid 2022 OB5 — a roughly 330-foot diameter space rock the company believes is rich with mineable materials. Odin's mission was to determine the metallic content of 2022 OB5 by flying within half a mile of the asteroid for about 5 hours, taking pictures of its crust in search of geological clues like fissures and craters that may reflect its composition. According to the company, this was the first step in what it hoped would lead to the company mining the asteroid by the end of the decade.

Some scientists were skeptical about Odin's ability to determine an asteroid's composition through pictures. Even the company's CEO, Matt Gialich, cautioned that the quality of these images would be highly variable, telling the New York Times that the team may only receive clear pictures in the last ten minutes of the pass. Despite these precautions, Gialich was confident that AstroForge would combine its photo evidence with the asteroid's density (based on its gravitational pull on Odin) to determine 2022 OB5's composition.

Unfortunately, AstroForge never got the chance to test its theory. Just forty-eight hours after Odin's launch, the probe had disappeared. What happened to Odin is both a testament to the rapid growth of asteroid mining and a reminder that the industry might be farther away than its staunchest proponents claim.

