The Philadelphia Experiment: What Really Happened To The Ship USS Eldridge?

Back in October 1943, a merchant seaman named Carl M. Allen allegedly witnessed something remarkable. The so-called "Philadelphia Experiment" is the story of how the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Eldridge (DE-173) was purportedly used as a test platform for a cloaking device that rendered it invisible for a short time. Allen's story is truly incredible, and it spawned a feature film, "The Philadelphia Experiment," which was released in 1984.

While some have heard the story and scoffed at it, others have believed Allen, and the tale of the Eldridge has permeated popular culture beyond the film. In Marvel's "Loki," the USS Eldridge can be seen in the Void, a place where all displaced things go at the end of time. Still, it's a fantastical tale, and many attempts to explain the science of what occurred in October 1943 have been made over the years. There was indeed a USS Eldridge, and Allen was an active merchant marine at the time.

While the story is incredible, and the impressive military warship existed, it's widely considered to be bunk. There's no evidence of any such experiment, and the Eldridge wasn't even in Philadelphia during the purported test. Still, the Philadelphia Experiment remains a popular supernatural story that's been passed around for decades. Here's what really happened to the USS Eldridge and some more details about the Philadelphia Experiment and how the story came into the world.

