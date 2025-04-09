Do Harley-Davidson Trikes Have A Reverse Gear? What To Know Before You Ride

While Harley-Davidson made its name on building some of the best two-wheeled machines to burn up the freeway, the American bike maker has been in the three-wheeled motorcycle game almost as long as it has existed. In fact, the iconic motorcycle house released its first three-wheeled build in 1913, with the Forecar being tabbed largely as a commercial delivery vehicle. That motorcycle, of course, was also designed with two wheels in the front, rather than the back-wheeled models we've come to know on more modern trikes.

Advertisement

The Forecar was only around for a couple of years, however, with Harley-Davidson only making them between 1913 and 1915. Trikes would be a less-than-prominent presence in the lineup of the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer for many decades thereafter, with the Servi-Car being the primary three-wheeled build offered by H-D between 1932 and 1973. In the decades after it hit the streets, the Servi-Car would deliver a few firsts for a Harley-Davidson trike, including a dedicated reverse in 1934 and becoming the first civilian Harley to boast an electric starter in 1964. But when the Servi-Car left the H-D lineup, the manufacturer would opt to stay out of the trike game for the next three decades.

Advertisement

Indeed, Harley-Davidson didn't return to the trike game until 2009, doing so with the celebrated Tri-Glide Ultra Classic. Like the Servi-Car, the new Tri-Glide also made its debut with a dedicated reverse gear and pretty much every Harley trike that's come after has reverse too.