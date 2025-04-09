Do Harley-Davidson Trikes Have A Reverse Gear? What To Know Before You Ride
While Harley-Davidson made its name on building some of the best two-wheeled machines to burn up the freeway, the American bike maker has been in the three-wheeled motorcycle game almost as long as it has existed. In fact, the iconic motorcycle house released its first three-wheeled build in 1913, with the Forecar being tabbed largely as a commercial delivery vehicle. That motorcycle, of course, was also designed with two wheels in the front, rather than the back-wheeled models we've come to know on more modern trikes.
The Forecar was only around for a couple of years, however, with Harley-Davidson only making them between 1913 and 1915. Trikes would be a less-than-prominent presence in the lineup of the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer for many decades thereafter, with the Servi-Car being the primary three-wheeled build offered by H-D between 1932 and 1973. In the decades after it hit the streets, the Servi-Car would deliver a few firsts for a Harley-Davidson trike, including a dedicated reverse in 1934 and becoming the first civilian Harley to boast an electric starter in 1964. But when the Servi-Car left the H-D lineup, the manufacturer would opt to stay out of the trike game for the next three decades.
Indeed, Harley-Davidson didn't return to the trike game until 2009, doing so with the celebrated Tri-Glide Ultra Classic. Like the Servi-Car, the new Tri-Glide also made its debut with a dedicated reverse gear and pretty much every Harley trike that's come after has reverse too.
How to engage reverse on your Harley-Davidson trike
If you're wondering why a reverse gear is so important on a trike, it's because the wide, two-wheel rear design of the three-wheeled motorcycles can make them a little tricky to maneuver, particularly when backing into or out of a parking space. So much so that one might rightfully wonder if those O.G. Harley trikes with the two wheels in the front weren't the smarter way to go, at least from a maneuverability standpoint.
Whatever the case, in the current form the reverse function on Harley-Davidson three-wheel motorcycles is not so much a gear in the vehicle's transmission as it is a dedicated motor option that you engage whenever you need to back your trike up. While engaging the electric reverse function is relatively easy, there are a few actions you'll need to take to ensure you are activating it correctly. So, to engage the reverse function on your Harley-Davidson trike, follow these steps.
- With the trike turned on, shift into neutral gear.
- Release the brake and disengage any other braking functions.
- Press the R button on the handlebar display near the starter.
- Wait until you see an R illuminated in the speedometer display.
- When the light is on, push the button again and the bike should begin rolling backwards.
With the bike safely maneuvered into whatever space you are parking in, turn the trike off to disengage. Likewise, if you're backing out of a parking space, you should be able to shift directly into first gear and be on your way.