Harbor Freight Helmets: What Kind Do They Sell & How Much Do They Cost?

Whether you're working with certain volatile materials in a workshop or just carrying large loads around a jobsite, you should always have proper head protection. All forms of safety equipment are important, of course, but a good helmet can quite literally save your life, whether from a sudden dropped object or an errant spark off a welding torch.

Those two particular scenarios are the specific sectors covered by the helmets sold by Harbor Freight. The hardware chain sells a variety of safety equipment, including a small handful of different helmets. These are all provided by its various in-house brands, for the purposes of basic jobsite safety and specifically for use with welding equipment.

The prices on these helmets vary widely depending on the brand making them and the purpose they're intended for, but generally speaking, hard hats range from $12 to $22, while welding helmets range from $40 to $170. The price you'll end up paying will depend on how large and feature-rich the helmet in question is.