What Hand Tools Does Makita Make And Can You Buy Them In The US?
When people think of Makita, most immediately associate it with high-quality electric and cordless power tools. However, Makita also produces an impressive range of hand tools designed for professional tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts. Founded in Japan in 1915, it initially just sold and repaired electric motors; it wasn't until 1958 that it produced its first power tool — a portable electric planer — and a year later, the company was dedicated to the manufacture of electric power tools.
Since then, Makita has expanded its products, and today sells in over 160 countries worldwide, including the United States. While it's still mostly associated with power tools, its hand tool range also covers a wide variety of essentials for every toolkit, including basics like utility knives, all the way through to more specialized tools like water pump pliers. Makita is a company renowned for producing high-quality (but not cheap) products, so if you're looking to expand your toolkit, then it's worth having a look at the Makita hand tool range.
What's in Makita's range of hand tools
Makita offers a wide range of hand tools, from complete sets like the comprehensive 221-piece Makita maintenance set to a single ratcheting screwdriver. Among the other notable tools in the Makita hand tool lineup are wrenches, ratchets, sockets, pliers, and measuring tapes.
As an example of what a particular range includes, it's worth taking a closer look at a couple of the categories, starting with Makita's range of adjustable wrenches. These include an 11-piece pass-through set that features an adjustable head and a socket/wrench system. The company also makes a locking adjustable wrench (think a combination of vice grips and adjustable wrench).
While much of Makita's tool range can be bought individually, boxed sets are also available. These cover a wide range of needs and budgets. For example, there's an 87-piece mechanics set that includes a driver ratchet, ratchet screwdriver, extension bars, and more, all of which come in the trademark Makita Makpac stackable case. At the other end of the scale, they also offer a six-piece screwdriver set. While these are certainly not the cheapest hand tools you can buy, Makita's reputation means you can be confident you're buying quality tools.
Where can you buy Makita hand tools in the US?
If you're considering buying Makita tools, they're available in the US through a range of outlets, and the Makita dealer locator will help with finding a physical outlet. The Makita website also has links to online retailers that sell its tools. However, our research found that many of the listed sites focused mainly on Makita power tools, although some do stock hand tools. Of course, Amazon has a wide range of Makita hand tools available to US shoppers. On Amazon, you can purchase everything from a Makita snap-off retractable knife for less than $15 to a 120-piece maintenance set and more.
Though priced toward the premium end of the market, Makita's position as one of the top power tool manufacturers means that its hand tools come from a company with a long pedigree of building quality tools. This can make them a worthwhile investment for all enthusiastic DIYers and professionals alike.