What Hand Tools Does Makita Make And Can You Buy Them In The US?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When people think of Makita, most immediately associate it with high-quality electric and cordless power tools. However, Makita also produces an impressive range of hand tools designed for professional tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts. Founded in Japan in 1915, it initially just sold and repaired electric motors; it wasn't until 1958 that it produced its first power tool — a portable electric planer — and a year later, the company was dedicated to the manufacture of electric power tools.

Advertisement

Since then, Makita has expanded its products, and today sells in over 160 countries worldwide, including the United States. While it's still mostly associated with power tools, its hand tool range also covers a wide variety of essentials for every toolkit, including basics like utility knives, all the way through to more specialized tools like water pump pliers. Makita is a company renowned for producing high-quality (but not cheap) products, so if you're looking to expand your toolkit, then it's worth having a look at the Makita hand tool range.