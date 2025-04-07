What Are Winglets For? Why Airplane Wings Are Curved Up At The End

In one of the most famous "Twilight Zone" stories, an airline passenger looks out the window of a commercial plane and is horrified to see a monstrous gremlin on the wing. If you were to do the same and look out the window of a modern jet, you won't see any monsters (hopefully), but there's a good chance you'll see the wing curving upward into a narrow tip. Don't worry — that's perfectly normal. That tip is called a winglet, and commercial airlines have been incorporating them into the design of their smaller and medium-sized planes for the past few decades.

Winglets are used by airlines for a good reason — they save companies money by allowing airplanes to fly more efficiently, which reduces fuel expenses. Most airlines are notorious for trying to make as much profit as possible, adding fees for baggage, Wi-Fi, and even snacks in some cases. Considering how expensive jet fuel can be, using winglets allows airlines to save money without adding costs to their ticket prices.

Testing new prototypes and building new aircraft is also very expensive, which is why airplanes don't change designs very often. The fact that winglets have become so widely adopted is a testament to how well they work. It also helps that they don't need costly components or sophisticated electronics to perform their function. Winglets are curved up at the end, and it's not because it looks cool — this shape is the very reason why they make planes more fuel efficient.

