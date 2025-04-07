Chevy Dashboard Symbols And Meanings Explained: Understanding Your Warning & Indicator Lights

Probably some of the most important dashboard warnings and indicators you need to watch out for in your Chevy are related to the engine and battery. To start, there's the Check Engine light. It turns on while you're running the engine due to issues like low-grade fuel, the funnel adapter being left inserted, or malfunction in the emission control system, propulsion system, or the engine itself. Take your car to a service center.

The Engine Coolant Temperature Warning lights up when engine overheating is detected. Stop driving right away and switch off the engine. Similarly, if you see the Engine Oil Pressure light on your dashboard, find somewhere to park and shut off the engine. This symbol means your engine oil might be running low. Refill it to normal range and start the car again. If it's still on after ten or more seconds, there might be a problem with the oil system, so visit your mechanic.

The Charging System light comes on when an issue with your electrical charging system is detected. Stop immediately to avoid draining your battery and have your car serviced. You might see the Low Fuel Warning light at times too. It's simply an indication that the fuel tank is almost empty. Gas up to remove the warning.

If you have an electric vehicle, here are some of the battery and propulsion system-related symbols to familiarize yourself with:

Service Vehicle Soon: Tells you that something is wrong with the battery, and you might need to stop by a service center.

Low State of Charge: Your EV has low battery and needs a recharge.

Charge Cord Connected: Your charge cord is still plugged in and should be disconnected before driving.

Battery Fault: The high voltage battery system is malfunctioning, so see a mechanic.

Propulsion Power Limited: You have a faulty propulsion system, preventing you from using max acceleration and speed. Book a service appointment.

To avoid these symbols in the future, don't miss your preventive maintenance schedules.