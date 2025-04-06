Where Is Touch Alternatives On Mac? (And What Is It Used For?)

Apple has fully transitioned all of its computers, and even certain iPad models, over to its in-house silicon. The M-series of chips bring major improvements in performance and efficiency — both of which have resulted in the MacBook becoming an obvious recommendation for just about anyone.

Picking between a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro can be a tough decision for some, but one thing's for certain — no matter which model you go for, you get to experience impressive app performance with a battery that lasts all day. This is achieved thanks to the newer MacBooks being powered by an ARM chip, which is the same kind that's used in smartphones.

A direct advantage that this 64-bit architecture brings to the Mac lineup is the ability to run iPhone and iPad apps natively. Heading to the App Store on your Mac will let you filter search results to include only those apps designed for iPhone and iPad. While some of these, like X (formerly Twitter), work as you'd expect with your mouse or touchpad, apps and games designed primarily around touch-input need some assistance.

This is where Touch Alternatives comes in. It's essentially a feature baked into apps and games that maps various phone controls to your keyboard and touchpad. This includes actions like tilting your device, swiping, and tapping in the center of the screen. Here's where you can find this feature on your Mac and how it works to improve compatibility for apps and games.