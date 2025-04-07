5 Of The Best Laptops For Graphic Design In 2025

Graphic designers have a specific set of needs when choosing a laptop. In addition to a processor robust enough to handle creative tasks, and enough memory to make sure design programs run smoothly, you also need a bright, high-resolution, and well-calibrated display to make sure you can see every detail of your work with a degree of accuracy. For those who work with video or 3D graphics, you'll additionally need a decent graphics card. Additionally, files pile up quickly when you're working with media, so ample onboard storage matters, too. All of these considerations mean that choosing the best laptop for graphic design isn't as simple as picking the most expensive one, or the one with the latest specs.

Advertisement

As one of SlashGear's resident laptop enthusiasts, and having done my fair share of design work in the past for clients including law firms and university-affiliated nonprofits, I've spent a lot of time in the weeds of spec sheets, pixel-peeping displays, and applying what I know to round up five of the best laptops graphic designers can get their hands on in 2025. From Apple's most powerful silicon to stylus-enabled tablet hybrids for visual artists, there's something for everyone. Whether you're a by-the-book professional creative, or an iconoclastic artist who wants to stand out from the pack, and whether you want the most premium options or something a little more down to earth. So, here are five of 2025's best graphic design laptops.

Advertisement