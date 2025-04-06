Why Do Some Hammers Have Waffle Heads? Here's What They're For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To the untrained eye, all carpentry hammers can look alike. However, take a closer look and you'll notice that not all hammers are identical. For example, there are differences between framing hammers and claw hammers. But there are also differences in how the hammerheads are designed. Some have a smooth and polished surface, while others have a patterned "waffle-like" appearance. The latter is unsurprisingly known as a "waffle-head" hammer, although it's also commonly called a milled-face hammer. This textured face is more than just an aesthetic addition, it actually serves a practical and clever function. The specially textured striking face with its raised grid pattern is designed to help reduce "slippage" when striking nails. This is useful when striking any nail, but is particularly so when working with tougher or slippery materials, such as wet framing lumber, treated timber, or roofing shingles. By increasing friction between the hammer face and the nail head, the waffle pattern greatly reduces the chance of glancing blows or missed hits, allowing carpenters to work more quickly and safely.

Advertisement

But it isn't always the best option for every job. So, let's cut the waffle and have a look at waffle-head hammers, what they're used for, and when it's best to opt for their smooth-headed counterparts.