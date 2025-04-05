Is The LT1 Engine The Same As Chevy's Standard 350? Here's What You Need To Know

Chevrolet is a brand with many iconic nameplates, and LT1 is one of them. Rather than referring to a specific car, LT1 instead relates to a particular engine — of which three generations have been produced. The first LT-1 arrived in 1970, as a 350 cubic-inch (5.7-liter) engine destined for the C3 Corvette. Not only are the outputs and construction of this original LT-1 different from the modern LT1 engine, on which this article focuses, but the name is also slightly different. LT-1, with a hyphen, refers to the original 1970s engine, whereas LT1 refers to the later engine, which arrived in 1992.

The second-gen LT1 powered a varied selection of high-performance models, including but not limited to the C4 Corvette, Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, and Impala SS. Despite this, the LT1 Gen 2 only enjoyed five years in production, before being discontinued in 1997.

The third and final LT1 generation arrived in 2014, albeit this time with a capacity of 6.2 liters, thus making it easily distinguishable from the earlier efforts.