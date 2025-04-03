Why Do Some Trucks Have Tires That Don't Touch The Ground?

There's a chance you've seen a larger truck driving down the highway with some of its tires hovering above the ground. It may look odd at first, but there is a practical reason behind this design. Those elevated tires are called "lift axles," and they can be lowered or raised as needed. When hauling heavy cargo, the drop or lift axle is lowered to provide extra support and spread the weight evenly over more wheels, which helps to ensure compliance with road weight regulations. Conversely, when the truck is unloaded or transporting a lighter load, the lift axle is raised to reduce friction and improve fuel efficiency.

Typically, the driver controls the lift axle via an air suspension system inside the truck. Some systems even automatically drop or raise the lift axles based on the truck's load. Beyond weight management, lift axles also enhance maneuverability. The larger the truck, the harder it is to steer, and having more tires in contact with the road can make turning even more difficult. So by lifting unneeded tires, the truck becomes more agile, allowing for smoother turns in tight loading docks, construction zones, and other confined spaces.