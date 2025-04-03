How To Fix The E5 Error On Your Hisense Air Conditioner (And What Causes It)
When people hear Hisense, budget-priced TVs are often the first thing that comes to mind. What many don't realize is that Hisense makes a few unexpected products that aren't TVs, including air conditioners. Hisense launched its air conditioning company back in 1996, and even launched what it described as the world's first internet-connected smart air conditioner in 2013. However, it wasn't until recently that Hisense residential air conditioning units began making inroads into the U.S. market.
Since the company wasn't a household name, there were naturally questions about what company made Hisense's portable AC units and where they were built. The answer is Qingdao Hisense HVAC Equipment Co., Ltd., which makes the units at its facility in Qingdao, China. While units like the Hisense Portable Air Conditioner 5000-BTU DOE generally get good reviews on Amazon, as with all devices, users sometimes run into problems. One of the most common is the E5 error, which frequently appears on Hisense's portable air conditioners, leaving users digging through manuals and searching online in an attempt to figure out what's going on. If you see this error code on your unit, it usually means the internal water collection tank is full and needs to be drained before it can start cooling again.
What causes the E5 error code?
Hisense portable air conditioners are designed to be waterless and don't require draining under normal conditions, but if there's excess humidity in the environment, it can cause the tank to fill up. However, if emptying the tank doesn't fix the problem, something more serious could be going on. If you haven't cleaned your A/C unit in a while, dirt and debris may end up clogging the drain, which can trigger this error.
Another common problem is dust and dirt clogging the air filter, blocking the air flow inside your unit. If the evaporator coils freeze up and then melt, all that extra water can build up in the tank and trigger this error. A refrigerant leak can also disrupt the functioning of your air conditioning unit, sometimes causing parts to freeze up. When that ice eventually melts, it can overflow the tank, resulting in the E5 error code.
How to fix the E5 error code
The good news about the E5 error code is that it's generally easy to fix, especially when it's caused by a full water collection tank. When you see this error on this budget-friendly air conditioner, follow these steps to get it back up and running again:
- Unplug the unit from the electrical outlet.
- Locate the drain port on the back of the unit and place a shallow container under it.
- Remove the drain plug and let the water flow out.
- When the container fills up, cover the drain port and empty the container.
- Repeat these steps until all of the water is drained out of the unit.
Once all of the water has been drained from the unit, it should work properly. Checking the collection tank regularly can keep the E5 error from happening again.
If the E5 error was caused by a clogged drain, disconnect the drain line from your AC and clear out any built-up debris, then wash it out. If a dirty air filter is the problem, you should remove it and clean it with soap and water. When the problem is frozen evaporator coils, let them thaw before cleaning them with soap and water. A refrigerant leak requires the expertise of a professional HVAC technician, who'll be able to inspect and service your AC.