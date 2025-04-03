How To Fix The E5 Error On Your Hisense Air Conditioner (And What Causes It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When people hear Hisense, budget-priced TVs are often the first thing that comes to mind. What many don't realize is that Hisense makes a few unexpected products that aren't TVs, including air conditioners. Hisense launched its air conditioning company back in 1996, and even launched what it described as the world's first internet-connected smart air conditioner in 2013. However, it wasn't until recently that Hisense residential air conditioning units began making inroads into the U.S. market.

Since the company wasn't a household name, there were naturally questions about what company made Hisense's portable AC units and where they were built. The answer is Qingdao Hisense HVAC Equipment Co., Ltd., which makes the units at its facility in Qingdao, China. While units like the Hisense Portable Air Conditioner 5000-BTU DOE generally get good reviews on Amazon, as with all devices, users sometimes run into problems. One of the most common is the E5 error, which frequently appears on Hisense's portable air conditioners, leaving users digging through manuals and searching online in an attempt to figure out what's going on. If you see this error code on your unit, it usually means the internal water collection tank is full and needs to be drained before it can start cooling again.

