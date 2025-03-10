What Company Makes Hisense's Portable AC Units & Where Are They Built?

Hisense has built a reputation for supplying electronics at competitive prices. The company offers a huge range of products; everything from fridges to TVs is included in its product portfolio. While arguably most famous for its televisions, Hisense also makes some unexpected products. Among them is its own brand of Hisense portable air conditioning units.

This is a far cry from when it was founded in 1969 as a small radio factory. Since then, the company has gone from strength to strength and is now one of the most recognizable names in household appliances and electronics. From building radios for a single market, the company is now active in 160 countries. Another marker that can be used to chart the company's progress is how highly rated its products are. For instance, its televisions ranked highly in our ranked list of major TV brands.

Its portable air conditioning units are a continuation of Hisense's growing presence in the consumer electronics market. Hisense offers a range of cooling solutions for both residential and commercial use. But while the brand name is well known, many consumers may not realize that Hisense has a dedicated division specifically for air conditioning products. So, who actually makes its portable AC units, and where are they built?

