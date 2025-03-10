What Company Makes Hisense's Portable AC Units & Where Are They Built?
Hisense has built a reputation for supplying electronics at competitive prices. The company offers a huge range of products; everything from fridges to TVs is included in its product portfolio. While arguably most famous for its televisions, Hisense also makes some unexpected products. Among them is its own brand of Hisense portable air conditioning units.
This is a far cry from when it was founded in 1969 as a small radio factory. Since then, the company has gone from strength to strength and is now one of the most recognizable names in household appliances and electronics. From building radios for a single market, the company is now active in 160 countries. Another marker that can be used to chart the company's progress is how highly rated its products are. For instance, its televisions ranked highly in our ranked list of major TV brands.
Its portable air conditioning units are a continuation of Hisense's growing presence in the consumer electronics market. Hisense offers a range of cooling solutions for both residential and commercial use. But while the brand name is well known, many consumers may not realize that Hisense has a dedicated division specifically for air conditioning products. So, who actually makes its portable AC units, and where are they built?
Who manufactures Hisense portable AC units?
Like many corporate entities, it's rarely possible to just point at a company name and say they made it. The truth is often a case of subsidiaries and partnerships; such is the case with Hisense. Specifically, Hisense's portable air conditioners are produced by Qingdao Hisense HVAC Equipment Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qingdao Hisense Hitachi Air-conditioning Systems Co., Ltd. This joint venture between Hisense Group and Hitachi Air Conditioning integrates technology development, manufacturing, marketing, and service for both commercial and residential air conditioning systems.
Hitachi Air Conditioning was renamed Johnson Control Hitachi in 2015, although it remained under the umbrella of Qingdao Hisense HVAC Equipment Co., Ltd. The collaboration aimed to get the best from Hisense's expertise in home appliances and the expertise of Hitachi, a company that invented many of the core AC technologies. Interestingly, Hisense also owns most of Toshiba's TV manufacturing arm.
The Hitachi collaboration allowed Hisense to get involved in the full development process, including research, design, and engineering, under the guidance of a company already well-versed in the intricacies of AC development and manufacturing. It also allowed the company to integrate its own technology and innovations into its air conditioning products rather than relying on third-party manufacturers. While this joint venture structure may seem complex, it ultimately allowed Hisense to benefit from established industry knowledge.
Where are Hisense portable AC units manufactured?
Hisense's portable air conditioning units are primarily manufactured at Qingdao Hisense HVAC Equipment Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, China. This facility is a major production hub for Hisense's air conditioning division, handling the development and assembly of a wide range of cooling products, including residential and commercial units. However, the company also has other manufacturing hubs, some of which may also be involved in manufacturing portable AC units.
Hisense has also invested significantly in Mexico thanks to its easy access to the North American market, including investing in a new facility in Nuevo León –the company's second factory in Mexico. The $260 million investment is part of the company's commitment to enhancing the localization of research & development and production. When the Nuevo León project was announced in 2021, Hisense's Director of Property Management said, "The goal is to form an integrated operation system for factory research and development and sales in the Americas while being close to the consumer market."
Although the company lists AC units as one of the products manufactured in the factory, it remains unclear which specific models originate from the factory. Ultimately, the only way to be certain of where devices like Hisense's 7000-BTU DOE portable air conditioner are manufactured is to check for the "Country of Origin" mark on the unit.