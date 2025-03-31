How Did The US Military Transport Planes To The Front Lines During World War 2?

Today when the United States military needs to transport an aircraft to an overseas location, pilots can fly a direct route, and if their aircraft doesn't have the range to do so, there's midair refueling. However, midair refueling didn't have practical applications yet during the time of World War II, making the logistics of stationing aircraft near the frontlines that much more complicated. Aircraft carriers weren't much of an option either since planes need to meet specific requirements to launch from one. Planes such as the B-17 Flying Fortresses that helped win World War II and the P-38 Lightning could fly across the Atlantic as long as they refueled in Greenland or Iceland. The P-51 Mustang and other fighters couldn't make that flight.

The process for getting smaller fighters across the pond and to the frontlines was more complicated than you would think. Tedious, even. The planes were built and quality checked in the U.S. Once they were approved for flying, they were disassembled and loaded in crates. From there, the crates were loaded on ships that delivered them to a port near the frontlines. The crates would then be delivered to their designated air field, reassembled, and checked for quality once again.

The ships transporting crates full of combat planes made for valuable targets, and every once in a while, the Axis powers sank one of them to the bottom of the ocean. The first American aircraft carrier met such a fate in the Dutch East Indies — it was ferrying a fleet of P-40s, one of the most notable planes to fight in the Pacific.

