Is Libby Compatible With Kobo E-Readers?

Like Kindle or Nook, Kobo e-readers are a popular way for book lovers to enjoy a good e-book (or two, or three, or hundreds). Naturally, this begs the question among e-book enthusiasts: Can you use Libby — an app by OverDrive that provides free access to e-books through the public library — with a Kobo device? The answer is a little more complicated than a simple yes or no.

Advertisement

The good news is that many Kobo e-readers come with built-in OverDrive support that allows users to borrow library books from Libby and read them right on their device. However, older Kobo models (as well as certain Libby books) are not supported through OverDrive — requiring a little tricky maneuvering on your part in order to enjoy your Libby titles.

Confused? Let's make it make sense. Here's what to know about using Libby with newer Kobo models, as well as how to get your Libby borrows onto an older Kobo device.