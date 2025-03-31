How To Stop Apple Music From Playing Automatically

The default music streaming app on the iPhone, Apple Music, is perfect for unwinding or enjoying your favorite songs on the go. It is a no-brainer for anyone deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem, thanks to perks like lossless audio and seamless handoff between devices. However, Apple Music isn't without its quirks. A common problem you might face is when it unexpectedly starts playing music on its own, even when you haven't opened the app.

Such random music playback usually occurs when you connect your iPhone to a car, causing Apple Music to start playing even if it's not your preferred music app. Similarly, Apple Music may also start playing when you connect your iPhone to a Bluetooth device, such as headphones or speakers. In any case, it can be annoying, or even embarrassing, especially if it happens when you're in a meeting or at a quiet place.

Thankfully, you don't have to put up with such unpleasant surprises, as it is possible to stop it. Below, we'll walk you through a few tips for preventing Apple Music from playing automatically on your iPhone for good.