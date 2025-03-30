How Do Submarines Find Other Ships Underwater?

Because of their stealth, operational adaptability, and capacity to project power in a way that surface ships cannot, submarines are considered one of the most important naval assets a country may have in its arsenal, making them a vital component for both offensive and defensive operations. Most modern submarines are nuclear-powered, allowing them to remain submerged and running for a long period of time, with some able to be fully functional for 20 years without the need to refuel. Despite being underwater and cruising in nearly pitch-black darkness, submarines can accurately find targets through its onboard navigation equipment and instruments.

Submarines navigate underwater through a combination of sophisticated navigational systems that monitor the speed, characteristics, and location of its targets. To determine the submarine's current position, its inertial navigation systems, including ring laser gyroscopes, are used together with various data from electronic speed logs, bottom topography from a fathometer, and GPS position updates. In order to find targets, either hostile or friendly, a submarine uses both active and passive SONAR, or Sound Navigation and Ranging.

Active sonar works by sending out an energy pulse that passes through water. When this pulse hits a ship or another object, it bounces off that object and then returns to a receiver, where computers analyze the time it took to return to determine its size and distance. Passive sonar on the other hand listens for sounds in the water using specialized transducers under water microphones called hydrophones. These hydrophones translate noises into electrical signals, which are transmitted and interpreted as information by a computer.

