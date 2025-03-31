Steam's 'Content File Locked' Update Error Explained (And How To Fix It)

When you close a game, you may think its processes completely end on your computer. But that's not always the case. Sometimes, certain services related to that game keep running in the background even after closing the game. While you'll generally not even notice those services as they quietly run on your computer without giving any major load to your CPU, they are eventually the main reason behind the content file locked error.

Advertisement

Once you've downloaded an update for a game on Steam, you need to close that game and make sure none of its services are running in the background before installing the update. To confirm if all the game services are closed:

Open the Task Manager, and in the search box, type the name of the game whose update you're going to install. If any of its services are running, you'll see them under the Processes section. Simply right-click that service and choose End task. If that doesn't help, restarting your computer can do the trick. After restart, make sure to launch Steam with administrative permissions by right-clicking its executable file, and choosing the Run as administrator option.

If Steam lacks certain permissions on your computer, it'll fail to update your game, and as a result, you'll see the error. As it's very hard to pinpoint the lack of which permission is causing the error, it's better to provide the administrative privilege to the app. Doing so will ensure that Steam has full rights to do anything on your device. While this is very risky, since Steam is a well-known application, you can grant it elevated permissions without any second thought.

Advertisement