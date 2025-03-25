YouTube TV Multiview Isn't Available On PCs, But There Is A Workaround
Few things compare to the joy of watching your favorite sports team play live. However, that's not always possible, especially when others in your household prefer to watch a different game. Sometimes, you might also want to enjoy two different live games at the same time. YouTube TV's multiview feature solves this problem by allowing you to stream up to four different live broadcasts on a single screen. This feature is available in the YouTube TV app across all major platforms, including smart TVs, Android, iPhone and iPad. However, if you are watching YouTube TV on your PC's browser, there is no official way to use this feature.
Fortunately, there's no need to lose hope. You can still enjoy YouTube TV's multiview feature on your computer with a workaround. Below, we'll show you a couple of ways to do this, so you can enjoy your favorite NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL, and other games without constantly switching between channels or browser tabs.
How to get YouTube TV multiview on a PC using a workaround
YouTube TV's multiview feature lets you split the screen into four sections, each displaying a separate live stream. To replicate a similar experience on your computer, start by opening a web browser and heading to YouTube TV. Next, sign in to your account and play the first game you want to watch. Then, open three more browser windows and play the other games you want to watch. Now, simply resize and arrange the windows into a grid pattern. You can also use Windows' split screen feature to snap YouTube TV tabs into different arrangements. Once everything is set, you'll need to mute browser tabs as needed so that you can enjoy the audio from your favorite game.
If manually arranging windows every time sounds like too much work, you can also use the Fours Multiview extension for Chrome. Once you've added the extension to your browser, open YouTube TV and use the Fours Multiview extension to split the browser window into four parts and stream different feeds on each. This works flawlessly even with YouTube TV's Base plan limit of three simultaneous streams at once, as YouTube appears to count it as one stream if playing on the same machine. However, you can upgrade to the 4K Plus plan if you need unlimited simultaneous streams across devices.