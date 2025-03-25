YouTube TV Multiview Isn't Available On PCs, But There Is A Workaround

Few things compare to the joy of watching your favorite sports team play live. However, that's not always possible, especially when others in your household prefer to watch a different game. Sometimes, you might also want to enjoy two different live games at the same time. YouTube TV's multiview feature solves this problem by allowing you to stream up to four different live broadcasts on a single screen. This feature is available in the YouTube TV app across all major platforms, including smart TVs, Android, iPhone and iPad. However, if you are watching YouTube TV on your PC's browser, there is no official way to use this feature.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there's no need to lose hope. You can still enjoy YouTube TV's multiview feature on your computer with a workaround. Below, we'll show you a couple of ways to do this, so you can enjoy your favorite NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL, and other games without constantly switching between channels or browser tabs.