Who Owns Ducati Motorcycles And Where Are They Made?

In the moto racing realm, the Ducati name has become one of the most revered in history. That's in no small part because motorcycles bearing the Ducati name have long been regarded among the fastest and most powerful in the world. However, the brand also makes a line of consumer bikes capable of putting raceway power in the hands of any rider ready to burn up some asphalt.

Advertisement

While Ducatis are sold to speed-seeking Ducatistas in virtually all corners of the globe, the company is, and ever will be, an Italian brand. If you're unfamiliar with the bike-maker's storied history, Ducati came into being almost 100 years ago, though in the company's earliest days, it was primarily known for manufacturing short-wave transmitters and capacitors. Ducati didn't go all-in on motorcycles until after World War II. It wasn't long until the need for speed seized the motorcycle-loving masses, and the Italian manufacturer has proven more than capable of providing souped-up builds for riders of both raceways and freeways in the decades since.

These days, however, Ducati isn't quite the family affair it once was. In fact, the Ducati family no longer owns the company bearing its name, which has been a part of the Volkswagen Portfolio since a 2012 acquisition. That portfolio is controlled by Audi, making the German company the current owner of the Ducati brand.

Advertisement