Why Your MPG May Drop After A Battery Change (And Whether It Should Worry You)

Delving more into detail, what the ECU will reset and therefore need to relearn is information such as ignition timing and idle speed. Throwing these back to factory defaults is what hampers your mpg, although fortunately, it shouldn't take too long for your car to be back up to speed after a battery change.

The amount of time required for an ECU to learn your driving habits depends on two main variables, namely how you drive, and the manufacturer's predetermined requirements. For instance, if the ECU requires you to complete a full cold-to-hot driving cycle three times in order to relearn, and you mainly undertake short trips which don't allow the car to get up to temperature fully, then technically you're prolonging the car's relearning process, hampering your fuel economy further. Each car and ECU is different, so some models will learn quicker, whereas others will have more demanding requirements when it comes to completing the relearning process.

It's important to remember that this process happens naturally, and so there is no need to behave any different when back behind the wheel after a battery change. Drive as you usually would, and before long, the ECU should relearn your driving habits, and typical fuel consumption figures will start appearing once again.

