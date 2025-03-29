What Exactly Is Amazon First Reads And How Much Does It Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many perks that come with an Amazon Prime membership, with some being more well-known than others. If you're a Prime member, you know that you get fast and free delivery of everything from your favorite books to items you use around the house. In fact, that may have been one of the main reasons you signed up for the service. On the other hand, you may have signed up for a Prime membership to get access to Prime Video and its lineup of exclusive shows.

While Amazon started off as a bookseller, it's now the largest online retailer in the world, making it easy to forget its roots. There's no denying Amazon sells just about everything; still, for bibliophiles, it remains one of the best places to find books online. Even so, many book lovers aren't familiar with a Prime perk designed just for them: Amazon First Reads — a program that gives readers early access to a variety of new titles, often before their official release date. Whether you own a Kindle Colorsoft or the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition, you can download these books monthly — and often for free.