The Helix Nebula May Actually Be The Real 'Death Star' - Here's Why

All good things must come to an end, and that is even true for planets. Recent research has uncovered what appears to be the grizzly death of an exoplanet in the nearby Helix Nebula, which seems to have been devoured by a dying star.

Researchers have been detecting X-ray signals coming from the center of the Helix Nebula since the 1980s, but they were never sure of the cause. Now, data from two X-ray telescopes, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton, has uncovered the grim fate of a planet there.

The Helix Nebula is called a planetary nebula (confusingly, this name has nothing to do with planets but is a historical artifact arising from a mistake by scientists in the 19th century), which means it is formed around the core of a dying star. As the star throws off layers of material from its outer edges, this gas and dust form a bubble shape that spreads out from the center.

At the center of the nebula is the culprit of this mystery: the small, dim remaining core of a star called a white dwarf.

It is this white dwarf, named WD 2226-210 and located just 650 light-years from Earth, that is giving off the X-rays. And new data shows that these signals could be the final remnants of what was once a planet in the star's orbit.