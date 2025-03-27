How To Customize Your Chrome Toolbar For Maximum Efficiency

Sometimes, increasing your productivity isn't about making big changes. Reducing the clicks it takes to perform an action you do multiple times a day can make a surprisingly big difference. If you use Chrome as your go-to search engine (and most of the world does), then it's handy to know all the personalizations and shortcuts you can use to make your Google Chrome browser more organized, including sorting open tabs into groups and adding web pages to your reading list.

You can also turn your most frequent actions into a little icon next to your address bar. As someone who spends a lot of time researching subjects and copying and pasting URLs from websites, discovering that I can now use a 'copy link' button on the webpage has made a tiny -– yet very pleasing -– difference to my life. Sure, all I had to do before was highlight a URL, right-click, and select copy. But now I have one step instead of three, and it's made me surprisingly happy.

You may not spend as much time as I do copying page links, but that's just one of nineteen available options. For example, you can add shortcuts to open an incognito window, access the Password Manager, or check your Reading list. The possibilities, while not endless, are worth exploring.

