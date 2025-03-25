What's The MPG Of An EcoTec3 5.3L V8? Here's What Drivers Say

General Motors' EcoTec3 5.3L V8 engine is known for its dependable power and solid towing capabilities. The Chevrolet Silverado and Suburban, as well as the GMC Sierra and Yukon, are all equipped with the motor, making it a popular choice for buyers. But for drivers interested more in fuel efficiency, the engine's overall performance may not be as apparent. While Chevy estimates are available, real-world driving conditions may not always match up. So, what are drivers saying about the EcoTec3?

In a 2024 Reddit thread on "2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTZ 5.3L V8 10-speed MPG," one user reported 14 miles per gallon (mpg) in city driving and 23 mpg on the highway. In this case, the truck's fuel efficiency seemed more consistent at steady speeds during longer highway trips. That was echoed by another user, who reported slightly lower city mileage while consistently getting over 20 mpg on the highway. Overall, these numbers are close to the ones from Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet, which lists the EcoTec3 5.3L at 16 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. It's also right in line with the EPA, which lists the Silverado at 15-16 city and 19-22 highway.

It's important to note, however, that miles per gallon can be affected by a variety of different factors. Aggressive driving, cold weather, and hauling extra weight are just some of the things that can decrease mpg, giving the vehicle less than optimal performance.

