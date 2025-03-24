Who Owns Road Hugger Tires And Are They Really More Affordable Than Brand Name Rivals?

Road Hugger tires are a budget-friendly option when shopping for new tires, but who makes them, and are they among the best cheap tires you can get as a cost-effective alternative to premium tire brands? Drivers in search of affordability and reliability in their tire of choice might turn to Road Hugger for its lower price tag alone, but is this difference in cost significant enough to justify choosing them over a more established competitor? Let's take a better look at Road Hugger's ownership and pricing, and whether they're a smart choice for drivers looking to save money without sacrificing performance.

Road Hugger tires are a private-label brand sold exclusively through Discount Tire and America's Tire stores. While Discount Tire does not manufacture tires themselves, they collaborate with well-known tire producers such as Kumho and Nitto to create private-label products like Road Hugger. These two manufacturers produce Road Hugger tires alongside their own brand-name tires, then ship them off to Discount Tire and America's Tire locations for them to sell at competitive rates.

The partnership makes sense: Discount Tire and America's Tire stores sell both Kumho and Nitto tires, so delivering truckloads of Road Hugger tires to their stores isn't any sort of inconvenience. It's not the only exclusive Discount Tire brand, either. The retailer also offers Pathfinder, Sentury, Phantom, Rage, Rocky Mountain, Corsa, Mohave, Hartland, and Taskmaster tires as in-store exclusives.

