How Much HP Does An LT4 Crate Engine Have & How Much Does One Cost?

If you're looking for big, supercharged V8 power for your latest hot rod build, a crate engine like the LT4 might just be the perfect motor. The LT4 is part of the small-block lineup of V8s at Chevrolet, and for a few years now, it's been used under the hood of some of its most powerful vehicles. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Cadillac CTS-V, Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet Camaro, and Cadillac Escalade V have all been powered by the LT4 V8. In many of those cars, and according to the spec sheets on Chevy's site, the LT4 makes as much as 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque – serious numbers by any standard. Torque peaks at 3,600 rpm, and horsepower peaks at 6,400 rpm.

You don't have to go sourcing junk yards for it — the massive 6.2-liter V8 is available directly from Chevrolet. Chevy sells the engine through dealerships across the country, at least in theory. In practice, however, it might be slightly difficult to find a local dealer with the LT4 in stock. Some retailers list versions of the LT4 for around $18,000 but say it's on back-order. Other online parts sellers list the LT4 for similar prices — Jegs, for example, has it listed at $17,917.84. So, expect to pay somewhere in the neighborhood of $18,000 for a brand-new LT4 in a box.