Do Pilots And Other Air Crew Have To Go Through TSA?

Pilots and crew members travel far more frequently than a regular flyer due to the nature of their jobs. However, you rarely — if ever — find a pilot or other air crew member in a TSA screening line. Everyone needs be screened before entering an aircraft, even the expert and trustworthy pilot. That said, it wouldn't be wise to screen air crew in the regular screening lines, as it could lead to flight delays.

In many countries, pilots and flight attendants are screened through separate access points meant only for the airplane staff. In the U.S., the TSA administers the KCM (Known Crewmember) program to screen aircraft crew separately from passengers. While the KCM program makes it faster for airplane staff to undergo security checks, they are checked as thoroughly as any other flyer to ensure the safety of people on board. KCM program users have to follow an elaborate list of guidelines, depending on whether they are flying for work or in an unofficial capacity.