Do Pilots And Other Air Crew Have To Go Through TSA?
Pilots and crew members travel far more frequently than a regular flyer due to the nature of their jobs. However, you rarely — if ever — find a pilot or other air crew member in a TSA screening line. Everyone needs be screened before entering an aircraft, even the expert and trustworthy pilot. That said, it wouldn't be wise to screen air crew in the regular screening lines, as it could lead to flight delays.
In many countries, pilots and flight attendants are screened through separate access points meant only for the airplane staff. In the U.S., the TSA administers the KCM (Known Crewmember) program to screen aircraft crew separately from passengers. While the KCM program makes it faster for airplane staff to undergo security checks, they are checked as thoroughly as any other flyer to ensure the safety of people on board. KCM program users have to follow an elaborate list of guidelines, depending on whether they are flying for work or in an unofficial capacity.
TSA guidelines for pilot and other crew
The KCM program is a joint initiative between Airlines For America (A4A) and the international pilots' union to expedite the screening process for pilots and other air crew. The TSA uses the centralized KCM database that includes the records of all eligible KCM participants and allows agents to verify their identities. To be eligible for the KCM program, the crew's airline must first enroll. Crew members must also complete security training before they can join the program.
All KCM participants need to follow TSA guidelines when being screened through KCM access points. First off, they cannot carry any prohibited items to a flight, including firearms and ammunition. Just like regular passengers, KCM participants can have their electronic devices swabbed by the TSA. Apart from this, aircraft crew members are required to have two different valid IDs for proper identity verification. Regular passengers only need one valid ID, and the TSA allows recently expired IDs for passengers. Moreover, air crew and pilots cannot bring others through the KCM access point, even family members. Pets and pet carriers are also not allowed through KCM checkpoints.
The TSA has stricter guidelines for non-uniformed crew
Aircraft crew can enjoy faster security clearance even when on personal travel; however, the TSA has stricter guidelines for crew members. Notably, both uniformed and non-uniformed crew are barred from using the KCM access points if any part of their itinerary includes personal international travel. Moreover, non-uniformed aircraft crew members need an extra ID, making it a total of three IDs to verify their identities. Non-uniformed crew members cannot carry oversized liquids, gels, or fluids — a rule that is somewhat relaxed for uniformed crew members carrying non-hazardous fluids in limited capacities.
Even if they adhere to each of these guidelines perfectly, crew members can be selected for random screening and may need to go through additional security checks or be transferred to the regular security line. In such a case, avoiding the screening is considered a serious offense and the TSA can disqualify the crew member from the KCM program. That said, the KCM program is only meant for expediting the security process, and in some respects it makes things less convenient for the crew members. These extra preventive guidelines make sense, as airline crews cross international borders more frequently than most people and need to be screened for illegal items and safety hazards.