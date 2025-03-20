What Happened To Creator Camp Summer Camps From Shark Tank Season 16?

The show "Shark Tank" has highlighted plenty of exciting and promising products and concepts, from RigStrips ski and snowboard car mounts to the WaiveCar EV sharing service. Entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to venture capitalists, who decide whether or not to invest based on their confidence in how well the product will be received by the market. There's one factor that all but guarantees success on the show — a product's ability to solve problems. Such is the case with Creator Camp, a "Shark Tank" Season 16 idea that got backed on the show and has enjoyed rapid growth since its episode aired.

Creator Camp was founded to target excessive levels of screen time, which can interfere with important early stages of childhood development. The company promises to teach children tech skills so their screen time can be productive and educational rather than simply mind-numbing. The three entrepreneurs who presented the company to the sharks mentioned that children ages 8 to 12 average a whopping 8 hours of screen time per day — a statistic that made the sharks' ears perk up. Instead of responding to this by removing tablets and phones from kids' hands (which parents know to be a nearly impossible task), Creator Camp launched a network of short camps that teach digital skills like music and video production, game development, and animation. Here's the story of Creator Camp since its appearance on "Shark Tank."

