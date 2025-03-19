How To Find The Sonic Easter Egg On Google Search
Services like Gemini, Opinion Rewards, and Tasks are some of Google's underrated apps that many users overlook. On the other hand, Google Search is the complete opposite: so ingrained in daily life that most people use it without even thinking about it. It is embedded into the home screen on your Android phone, in the search box on most web browsers, and is even accessible through quick voice commands.
Over the years, we've seen several improvements and additions that have improved the Google Search experience — given that we discount the AI Overview feature in search results. Beyond the immense utility that Google Search brings, it's also been one of Google's more playful services. Things like Google Doodles update nearly every day, keeping things fresh and adding to the search experience.
Google Search is also packed with several Easter eggs. Some are simpler in concept, like the "askew" keyword that tilts everything on the screen by a tiny bit. Others, like the hidden Atari Breakout game, enable an interactive experience — all while you're sitting on the search results page. Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog can join in on the fun and explore a neat little Easter egg through Google Search.
Accessing the Sonic Easter egg on Google Search
Sonic is one of those characters that nearly every generation is familiar with. Though true fans recognize the blue hedgehog from the early 90s, even kids are familiar with the character thanks to a successful modern movie franchise. Sega's decision to use Sonic as its mascot turned into a commercial success, which is why we have countless games across different platforms.
Google Search features a Sonic the Hedgehog Easter egg, which can be accessed by triggering the knowledge panel for the character. Google's knowledge panels are the information boxes that show up next to or above certain search results and provide useful tidbits on the topic. The quickest way to check the Easter egg out is by searching for "Sonic" on Google Search. This might not always bring up the knowledge panel, so be sure to try other search terms, like "Sonic the Hedgehog" or "Sonic game."
Once you do spot the knowledge panel, you should see an animated and pixelated version of Sonic. Clicking on it will play the iconic jump sound effect and get Sonic on his feet. That's not all — if you repeatedly click to make him jump, you will see him transform into Super Sonic, which is a powered-up version of the character with golden fur and electric sparks flying around. It does take some persistence to unlock this Easter-ception — 25 clicks, to be precise.
Other fun Google Search Easter eggs
Unlike some other Google Easter eggs that sometimes only work on a desktop, the Sonic the Hedgehog Easter egg also shows up on the phone and reacts to taps instead of clicks. Though it's not as fully fledged as other Easter eggs, it's a pleasant surprise to anyone who accidentally stumbles upon it.
There's a Pac-Man interactive mini-game that can be played simply by searching for it on Google Search. Typing "do a barrel roll" will do exactly that, while searching for "recursion" will do something cleverly funny. Some Easter eggs, specifically those related to current or upcoming events, get archived eventually — while others find a permanent home on Google Search. The Sonic the Hedgehog Easter egg isn't new either and has been around for a couple of years.
You can find an assortment of current and expired Google Easter eggs on elgooG — a fan-made museum of surprises. The website not only lets you access and interact with lost gems, like the Thanos snap effect, but also displays information and trivia about the Easter eggs.