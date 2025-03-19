How To Find The Sonic Easter Egg On Google Search

Services like Gemini, Opinion Rewards, and Tasks are some of Google's underrated apps that many users overlook. On the other hand, Google Search is the complete opposite: so ingrained in daily life that most people use it without even thinking about it. It is embedded into the home screen on your Android phone, in the search box on most web browsers, and is even accessible through quick voice commands.

Over the years, we've seen several improvements and additions that have improved the Google Search experience — given that we discount the AI Overview feature in search results. Beyond the immense utility that Google Search brings, it's also been one of Google's more playful services. Things like Google Doodles update nearly every day, keeping things fresh and adding to the search experience.

Google Search is also packed with several Easter eggs. Some are simpler in concept, like the "askew" keyword that tilts everything on the screen by a tiny bit. Others, like the hidden Atari Breakout game, enable an interactive experience — all while you're sitting on the search results page. Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog can join in on the fun and explore a neat little Easter egg through Google Search.

