Who Makes Harbor Freight's Drain Snake And How Much Does It Cost?

Once water, hair, and other debris go down the drain, it's easy to not give them a second thought. That is, until plumbing issues start to arise. At that point, you have two options — call a plumber or get to the bottom of the mystery yourself. If your toolbox needs some filling out to make the latter choice happen, Harbor Freight has some excellent finds for all your DIY plumbing needs. Looking over the hardware chain's website, one can find several of such tools, including drain snakes to yank out whatever has gotten stuck in your plumbing.

Per the Harbor Freight website's listings, the bulk of its drain cleaners and associated accessories are sold under the Bauer name. This is one of the tool lines that's exclusively sold and owned by Harbor Freight, but what's the story behind its tools, including its drain snakes? According to Harbor Freight, Bauer tools are sourced from the same factories as some of its competitors. The company doesn't get much more information beyond that — though, product packaging can reveal a bit more. It's common on the back of Bauer tool boxes for it to be stated that the tool was made in China, so at the very least some of the brand's tools are manufactured overseas.

Regardless of where they're made, Bauer tools, which don't quite measure up to the Hercules brand, and its drain snakes are here in the U.S. and ready to use. The other major question is, though, how much do they cost?

