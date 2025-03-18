How To Set A YouTube Sleep Timer So Videos Won't Keep Playing Non-Stop

There are multiple things you can try if you have trouble sleeping. You can take help from sleep gadgets like a nightlight or humidifier that claim to help you sleep better, or listen to podcasts or soothing music on YouTube while trying to sleep. However, the downside of doing the latter is that you might sometimes wake up because of those podcasts or music that continues to play even if you've fallen asleep. To ensure that YouTube automatically stops playing the video so that you don't get disturbed by their sound once you have fallen asleep, you should use YouTube's sleep timer feature.

YouTube's sleep timer feature allows you to set a timer after which you want to automatically stop the media that's playing. So, for instance, if you know that it takes you 10 minutes to fall asleep, you can set a sleep timer of 10 minutes. Once the timer hits, the content that's playing on YouTube will automatically pause. Interestingly, the feature is available for YouTube web as well, which means you can take advantage of this feature even on devices like a Windows computer for which the platform isn't available as an app.