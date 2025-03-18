What Makes Ozlo Sleepbuds So Unique Compared To Regular Headphones?

Thanks to the accessibility of music and podcast streaming, people want quality earbuds more than ever. Bluetooth models have become especially prevalent, with specialty headphones designed for regular wear, use at the gym, and more popping up on the market. You can even find some solid noise-canceling earbuds that won't do a number on your budget. Of course, all of these are primarily designed to be worn when you're awake, but that's not to say bedtime earbuds don't exist.

A major name in the sleepwear earbud niche is Ozlo with its line of Sleepbuds. While one might think these are just rebranded, run-of-the-mill earbuds, they actually differ from standard models in more ways than one. Not only are they shaped much differently — notably featuring loops that rest inside your ear — but the components that touch your ear are made of soft silicone for comfort, they're equipped with a gentle alarm to wake you up on time, and they utilize biometric sensors to adjust accordingly once you fall asleep. Without having to do so yourself, they switch from whatever it was you chose to stream in favor of sleep-facilitating masking sounds, similar to the supposedly sleep-aiding pink noise, to help you rest.

While this paints a lovely picture of Ozlo's Sleepbuds, as great as they are, they're not your only sleep earbud option. Several other companies have gotten in on this technology and charge significantly less to use it.