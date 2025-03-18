What Makes Ozlo Sleepbuds So Unique Compared To Regular Headphones?
Thanks to the accessibility of music and podcast streaming, people want quality earbuds more than ever. Bluetooth models have become especially prevalent, with specialty headphones designed for regular wear, use at the gym, and more popping up on the market. You can even find some solid noise-canceling earbuds that won't do a number on your budget. Of course, all of these are primarily designed to be worn when you're awake, but that's not to say bedtime earbuds don't exist.
A major name in the sleepwear earbud niche is Ozlo with its line of Sleepbuds. While one might think these are just rebranded, run-of-the-mill earbuds, they actually differ from standard models in more ways than one. Not only are they shaped much differently — notably featuring loops that rest inside your ear — but the components that touch your ear are made of soft silicone for comfort, they're equipped with a gentle alarm to wake you up on time, and they utilize biometric sensors to adjust accordingly once you fall asleep. Without having to do so yourself, they switch from whatever it was you chose to stream in favor of sleep-facilitating masking sounds, similar to the supposedly sleep-aiding pink noise, to help you rest.
While this paints a lovely picture of Ozlo's Sleepbuds, as great as they are, they're not your only sleep earbud option. Several other companies have gotten in on this technology and charge significantly less to use it.
Similar and cheaper alternatives to Ozlo's Sleepbuds
If you're interested in giving Ozlo's Sleepbuds a try, you should know that these earbuds aren't cheap. On the Ozlo website, a standard pair of Sleepbuds is listed at a whopping $279, or $22 per month if you subscribe to Ozlo Flex, a service that allows you to effectively rent a pair of Ozlo earbuds. If neither of those options are enticing you, you don't have to go without sleep-designed earbuds. There are earbuds from other brands out there that not only look and operate like Ozlo's Sleepbuds but can save you some serious money in the end.
For example, Soundcore has gotten in on the sleep earbud craze with its Sleep A20 sleep earbuds. They're made from a soft, comfortable material, capable of keeping out environmental sounds, and even boast a white noise library to improve your slumber. They're still pricey at $149.99 per pair, but at least you save over $100 with them over Ozlo's Sleepbuds. Alternatively, you can give one of the many sleep earbud options on Amazon a shot. The massive online marketplace has earbuds for well below the $50 mark, with its selection featuring all different shapes, materials, and capabilities, so you can find exactly what works for you as you try to fall asleep.
Considering that sleep issues are pretty commonplace in the modern world, it only makes sense that several companies have given sleep earbuds a go. In that same vein, it's no surprise that other sleep aid tech has released as well.
Non-earbud tech that promotes sleep
Ozlo and other brands have put a lot of time, effort, and resources into delivering quality sleep earbuds. Unfortunately for some, their sleep issues can endure despite the best efforts of these bedtime aids, or they may find sleeping earbuds uncomfortable in one way or another. There is more non-earbud technology to try that claims to help those in need of a good night's rest.
If the feeling of earbuds in your ears when you lay down and attempt to sleep is your issue, a white noise machine could be a great alternative. These devices provide sleep-inducing sound at whatever level you need without having to stick something in your ear to hear it.
Appealing to your sense of sight rather than hearing, you could always give a Dodow sleep light or a similar device a try. By guiding you through simple breathing exercises, these light systems are intended to regulate your breathing and settle your heart rate, theoretically helping you fall into a deep sleep quickly. Similarly, smart alarm clocks can help motivate you to wind down and prepare for bed on time while also getting you up gently and comfortably in the morning. Along with any of these options, you can look into some of the wellness apps that can help you get better sleep for some added support.
It can be tough to wind down, fall asleep, and sleep solidly through the night. Fortunately, sleep earbuds from Ozlo and other companies, as well as the many other tools on the market to promote sleep, are around to make getting some shuteye a bit easier.