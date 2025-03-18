What Are The Black Lines On A School Bus For?

The United States is known the world over for its bright yellow school buses with black trim. From movies to TV shows, the yellow school bus has become a symbol of American education and childhood. While the color of a school bus is the first thing that jumps out at us and causes many to wonder why school buses are yellow, their black lines get a fair amount of attention too. That's because the black lines on a bus are hard to miss and are an integral part of the design. Along with the yellow color, they give school buses a distinct look that makes them immediately recognizable at a distance.

This is important because, as many of us learned in driver's ed, there are special rules we must follow when a school bus is nearby. For example, when a school bus flashes its red lights and extends its stop sign, traffic must stop in both directions to allow children to get on and off the bus safely. As it turns out, the black lines on school buses aren't just decoration; they play an important role in providing structural support to the vehicle. While there are no laws at the federal level that require school districts to include these black lines on their buses, many states, such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania, have regulations governing their use.