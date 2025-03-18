How To Remove Write Protection From Your USB Drive

Copying, moving, or deleting files on a USB drive is usually straightforward. However, this may not be the case if the USB drive you're using is write-protected. As the name suggests, write protection prevents you or anyone else from making any changes to the drive. As a result, when you try to add or remove files from the drive, you'll see a "The disk is write protected" message on your computer, indicating the drive is in Read-Only mode.

Enabling write protection on a USB drive is one excellent way to prevent accidental changes and deletions of files, the other being password-protecting your USB drive. In most cases, the write protection is enabled by a user or administrator. However, sometimes, a USB drive may also enable write protection on its own to prevent data loss. This usually happens when the external drive's health deteriorates, or corruption is detected.

In any case, it's possible to remove write protection from a USB drive. Some USB flash drives and hard drives come with a physical switch that lets you enable or disable write protection as needed. So, it's a good idea to check if your external USB drive has a switch like this. If it has, you simply need to move it to the off position to disable write protection.

If you can't seem to find this switch, you will have to use the DiskPart utility or the Registry Editor on Windows to remove write protection. Below, we'll walk you through the steps for both methods.