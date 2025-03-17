Does Your Check Engine Light Flash And Then Stop? This Could Be Why
As great as cars can be for getting where you need to go as quickly as possible, they have some drawbacks. Most notable are the repairs that tend to come along with them, which can be every bit as anxiety-generating as they are expensive. The problems tied to these repairs can manifest in different ways, with one of the most common being the illumination of the check engine light. Your check engine light can turn on for multiple reasons, and sometimes, it might even act a bit strange. It's not uncommon for the check engine light to turn on after a simple oil change or for it to turn on and off, only to suddenly stop for no apparent reason.
Seeing a check engine light can be scary, and it could be even more unnerving to see it flash and abruptly shut off. In many cases, however, this isn't likely to be a major issue, especially if you don't notice any changes in your car's overall performance. Blinking and turning off of a check engine light can be indicative of a wiring issue somewhere within your car. Damage to these components can lead to electronic malfunctions and misreadings, prompting your check engine light to pop in briefly before going away again. Ideally, there won't be anything genuinely wrong with your car to warrant the light's momentary presence.
On the other hand, you might not be looking at a wiring issue at all. Continuous check engine light blinking could be a warning sign that you have a major issue on your hands.
Continuous check engine light flashing is a serious issue
Faulty wiring sending mixed signals about your car's actual health isn't a big deal, even if it results in occasional check engine light appearances. You should still get the issue diagnosed and resolved, though. Poor wiring triggering the light could mask actual problems that would typically activate a blinking check engine light. If you're lucky, you could just have to reckon with a loose or damaged gas cap, an issue with the evaporative emissions control system, or a failing oxygen or airflow sensor causing the check engine light to flash. If none of these are the culprit, ironically, you might wish that your blinking check engine light was a solid one.
If you're staring down a blinking check engine light, unfortunately, you may have to contend with a major problem somewhere in your car's engine. More specifically, your engine could be misfiring or overheating, which are both issues that should be taken seriously. Misfiring occurs when one or more engine cylinders fail to spark correctly, creating the reaction that allows your car to accelerate. This can be due to anything from worn spark plugs to damaged cylinders. Overheating is pretty self-explanatory and tends to occur when elements of your vehicle's cooling system — the radiator, water pump, and others — fail.
Regardless of the reason behind your blinking check engine light, it shouldn't be overlooked.
What to do if your check engine light is blinking
First and foremost, if you have a blinking check engine light on your hands, don't panic. You're not the first driver to deal with this, and you won't be the last. If you're driving, take note of any odd smells, sounds, and feelings coming from your car. If all seems well, finish your commute, but don't take any extraneous trips. However, if there are clear problems, it's best to stop driving as soon as possible and get the vehicle towed somewhere safe. You shouldn't drive the vehicle any further, not only for the health of your ride but for your physical safety and that of other drivers.
The first thing you can do is check the code that the flashing check engine light might be associated with. If you have a code reader, you can use it to diagnose your car and get at least some guidance regarding the problem. After all, check engine lights are vague, so having a code to narrow down the problem is hugely helpful. This step could help with the next, which is taking the car in to be looked at by a professional. Knowing what code you're dealing with can help them to help you figure out what's going on. As far as getting your vehicle to the mechanic, as mentioned, it's likely not in your best interest to drive it there if it's acting up, so calling a tow truck is the right move.
Check engine lights are undoubtedly stress-inducing, and flashing ones can increase that feeling of dread. One can only hope the issue behind it is minor and not something more emotionally and financially devastating.