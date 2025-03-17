Makita Battery Not Charging? Here's What Might Be Wrong
Started over a century ago in Japan, Makita is one of the biggest players in the industry and topped our ranking of every major power tool brand. With more than four decades of cordless tool production under its belt, Makita makes a wide range of products across three different cordless platforms, offering varying capabilities. Of course, no company is perfect, which is made obvious by looking at Makita tools users recommend you avoid.
Even among Makita's popular cordless tool products, you could encounter a battery refusing to charge. This is when it's important to know what the lights on a Makita charger mean, as it can aid in troubleshooting.
A quick search across platforms like YouTube shows various solutions that involve attaching wires to the battery or opening the unit. You definitely don't want to take apart a power tool battery, as they contain hazardous materials. A Makita Safety Data Sheet regarding Makita's 18 Volt LXT Lithium-Ion battery (BL1830B) explained that the battery shouldn't be opened or subject to fire as there are potentially harmful substances inside and specifically cautioned against taking the unit apart. Essentially, electrolytes present inside can create vapors that irritate the eyes, throat, and skin.
Fortunately, battery charging issues could be due to a simple explanation such as temperature, clogged terminals or cooling system obstructions. However, if issues persist, contact a Makita service center near you using Makita's service center search tool.
The battery is either too cold or too hot
Lithium-ion battery-powered tools first launched in 2005 and have become the prominent choice for do-it-yourself weekend warriors and contractors alike. However, they are designed to function within a broad but specific range of temperatures. For example, to effectively charge a Makita lithium-ion battery, the temperature needs to be between 32 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
When a battery pack drops too low in temperature, it experiences detrimental effects such as reduced capacity and a shortened life cycle. This occurs because cold diminishes conductive activity, and the electrolyte within the battery becomes more solidified, impeding both charging and performance.
Conversely, if a lithium-ion battery gets overheated, it can experience a dangerous state called thermal runaway, which can lead to explosions and fire. One cabinet company in Florida recently suffered a devastating event at its warehouse when a lithium-ion battery was left overnight on a charger and overheated, causing it to burst and set the structure on fire, as reported on the FOX4Now YouTube channel.
Fortunately, Makita safety technology systems, like Active 3 Controls, allow real-time communication between charger and battery, overseeing things like temperature. So, for example, if you go out to your unheated garage in winter and place a battery on the charger, it won't charge if it's too cold. Likewise, if you've been heavily using a Makita cordless tool and immediately place the battery on the charger while it's hot, the battery won't recharge until thoroughly cooled.
Clogged terminals or blocked cooling vents
A warehouse, workshop, garage, or job site can be a dirty place despite attempts to minimize dust and debris. Makita's battery packs are specially shaped to slide into its charger, clicking into place. However, bits of sawdust, dirt, and other particles can get into the grooves of either the battery pack or charger, preventing a good connection. Unplug the charger and remove the battery from any tool, then inspect both for any foreign material that may be interfering with the terminals.
Another issue that could be preventing the charging process is blocked vents. Makita battery packs have built-in vents, and products like Makita's dual port charger include fans that funnel air over the batteries as they charge. However, if either the vents or the fan on the charger are obstructed, you may have trouble charging. Makita recommends paying attention to the operational noise of the cooling fan and the sounds from the vents, as these can be good indications of a clog.