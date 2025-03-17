Makita Battery Not Charging? Here's What Might Be Wrong

Started over a century ago in Japan, Makita is one of the biggest players in the industry and topped our ranking of every major power tool brand. With more than four decades of cordless tool production under its belt, Makita makes a wide range of products across three different cordless platforms, offering varying capabilities. Of course, no company is perfect, which is made obvious by looking at Makita tools users recommend you avoid.

Advertisement

Even among Makita's popular cordless tool products, you could encounter a battery refusing to charge. This is when it's important to know what the lights on a Makita charger mean, as it can aid in troubleshooting.

A quick search across platforms like YouTube shows various solutions that involve attaching wires to the battery or opening the unit. You definitely don't want to take apart a power tool battery, as they contain hazardous materials. A Makita Safety Data Sheet regarding Makita's 18 Volt LXT Lithium-Ion battery (BL1830B) explained that the battery shouldn't be opened or subject to fire as there are potentially harmful substances inside and specifically cautioned against taking the unit apart. Essentially, electrolytes present inside can create vapors that irritate the eyes, throat, and skin.

Advertisement

Fortunately, battery charging issues could be due to a simple explanation such as temperature, clogged terminals or cooling system obstructions. However, if issues persist, contact a Makita service center near you using Makita's service center search tool.