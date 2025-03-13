How Much Electricity Does The US Get From Canada (And What Could Tariffs Mean)?

U.S. tariffs might impact your wallet more than simply your next tech purchase; they might also make the electricity you use to power it more expensive. This became an all-too-certain reality for some U.S. citizens this week, as the debate over U.S. tariffs on Canada reached a fever pitch, with the two governments sparring over what could be the defining economic policy of the Trump Administration's first months in office. Over two days, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced and suspended a 25% tariff on electricity exports to three U.S. states, prompting President Trump to announce a series of retaliatory tariffs (and rescissions) on Canadian steel and aluminum imports.

Although some were optimistic that the administration would continue to retract its trade threats, the United States went ahead with its 25% tax on all steel and aluminum imports, prompting reciprocal measures by some of America's closest trade partners. Canada, for its part, responded that it would impose a reciprocal 25% measure on a range of U.S. products, from steel and computers to sports equipment and cast-iron products — a tax that Canada predicts will amount to nearly $30 billion. The European Union also jumped into the fray, raising taxes on select food items like beef and poultry, as well as on motorcycles, Bourbon, and jeans.

The volley of tariffs between the two countries will likely come to a head on Thursday when Premier Ford is scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington to discuss a potential trade agreement between the two neighbors. The immediate outlook of both countries' energy sectors might depend on the outcome of the conversation.

