How Many Times Does An iPhone Ring Before Going To Voicemail? It Depends

While iPhones are far from the rotary dial tools of days past, the way they operate as communication devices hasn't changed all that much. Just like any phone, your iPhone will ring to let you know when someone is calling. However, what determines the number of times they ring before going to voicemail is where smartphones differ.

You might think that you can easily change the number of rings by going into your iPhone's voicemail settings, but unfortunately, that's not how it works. Instead, like fixing a malfunctioning voicemail, the process is a bit more complicated. In reality, the number of rings is actually determined by your phone carrier and not the device itself, so there's no default ring amount that Apple has set for all iPhones that leave the factory. Rings typically last between 20 and 30 seconds– or roughly three to six rings — depending on the carrier, although some have been reported to last as short as 10 to 15 seconds.

The good news is that, like you can extend your Android phone's ring time, you can also alter the number of times your iPhone rings before going to voicemail. To some, this may seem like an unnecessary thing to alter. However, there are a number of reasons why doing so isn't such a bad idea. If your device lets out too few rings, an extension gives you more time to answer the phone, while shortening it can prevent interruptions. Here's how to go about the process with the three big carriers: T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon.

