Why Do Jeeps Have Window Controls In The Middle Of The Dashboard?
Jeeps have established a global presence thanks to their rugged off-road capabilities, distinctive styling, and open-air cruising that make them stand out from other SUVs. However, there's one design quirk that has puzzled many Jeep owners and car enthusiasts alike: the placement of power window controls in the middle of the dashboard. Interestingly, this unconventional positioning is not an oversight; it's a deliberate design and engineering choice. The primary reason Jeep places window controls in the center of the dashboard is to accommodate the removable doors on models like the Jeep Wrangler, which is now in its fourth generation. While most vehicles have power mounted window switches in the doors themselves, Jeeps are a special case when it comes to this hardware.
By centralizing the control switches, Jeep can reduce the amount of wiring that runs to the detachable doors. These harnesses would need to be disconnected and reconnected each time the doors are removed. This design also reduces the weight of the doors, making them easier to detach and reinstall for an open-air driving experience. Jeep introduced power windows and door locks with the JK Wrangler in 2007. The central switch placement continued with the JL Wrangler (2018) and Gladiator pickup (2020). One could say that this unique setup has allowed Jeep vehicles to embrace the spirit of adventure without compromising functionality.
Jeep bids farewell to crank windows
Crank windows belong to the list of classic car features that are probably gone forever. But for decades, they were found in millions ofJeep vehicles. During World War II, the Jeep progenitor Willys MB had zero power-operated features since its design prioritized simplicity and utility. After the war, civilian Jeep models like the CJ series were introduced with removable doors, crank windows, and manual locks — the combination made it easy for owners to detach and reinstall the doors. Some CJs and YJ Wranglers had horizontally split doors with vinyl windows in the removable upper half. Even after Jeep evolved well into the 21st century, crank windows remained a defining feature of its vehicles.
The Wrangler TJ (1997-2006) was the last generation to be produced without the option for power windows. When the Wrangler JK debuted in 2007, power windows became available in higher trims, but base models still came with hand cranks. Jeep eventually decided to phase out crank windows completely as automotive technology continued to advance. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport trim was the last to sport manual windows. By 2025, all Jeep Wrangler models will be equipped with power windows and door locks as standard features. This shift marks the end of an era for Jeep purists, as one of the last vestiges of old-school off-road fun has finally disappeared. Nevertheless, this benefits Jeep since eliminating multiple door configurations will simplify and streamline its production process.