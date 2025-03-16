Why Do Jeeps Have Window Controls In The Middle Of The Dashboard?

Jeeps have established a global presence thanks to their rugged off-road capabilities, distinctive styling, and open-air cruising that make them stand out from other SUVs. However, there's one design quirk that has puzzled many Jeep owners and car enthusiasts alike: the placement of power window controls in the middle of the dashboard. Interestingly, this unconventional positioning is not an oversight; it's a deliberate design and engineering choice. The primary reason Jeep places window controls in the center of the dashboard is to accommodate the removable doors on models like the Jeep Wrangler, which is now in its fourth generation. While most vehicles have power mounted window switches in the doors themselves, Jeeps are a special case when it comes to this hardware.

By centralizing the control switches, Jeep can reduce the amount of wiring that runs to the detachable doors. These harnesses would need to be disconnected and reconnected each time the doors are removed. This design also reduces the weight of the doors, making them easier to detach and reinstall for an open-air driving experience. Jeep introduced power windows and door locks with the JK Wrangler in 2007. The central switch placement continued with the JL Wrangler (2018) and Gladiator pickup (2020). One could say that this unique setup has allowed Jeep vehicles to embrace the spirit of adventure without compromising functionality.