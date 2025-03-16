Is The 2026 Ford Maverick GT Real?

In the automotive industry, when you hear the name "Maverick," you probably envision Ford's pickup, which was launched in 2022. Since it debuted, the Maverick truck has been increasing in popularity, with a total of 131,142 units sold in the U.S. in 2024. We spent time behind the wheel of this truck with our 2024 Ford Maverick review, and noted its base model is very affordable, and it sips gasoline, offering fantastic fuel economy.

However, the Maverick name first showed up on a 1970s era compact car. It was then also used for a rebadged Nissan SUV released in Australia, not unlike several other Ford models you didn't realize were rebadged from other brands. The first version of Maverick (the compact car) was Ford's answer to the increasing number of imports coming into the U.S. at the time offering drivers smaller, cheaper vehicles with better gas mileage. The more robust powertrain option in the 1970 Maverick was a 200 cubic-inch (3.2-liter) inline-6 that made 120 horsepower. The Maverick car continued up until 1977 with some models even offering an optional V8.

Fast-forward to today, and images of a new Ford Maverick GT muscle car have been circulating on social media, getting fans of the original hyped. Unfortunately, the pictures in question are all fake, created by artificial intelligence (AI) imaging tools.

