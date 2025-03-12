Are B Batteries A Thing? Here's Why You've Likely Never Seen Them

If you've ever wondered why there are no B batteries, great thinking. Alphabetically, it's a glaring omission — the lineup jumps from AAs and AAAs straight to C and D, so B's absence does feel like a glitch in the system. The truth is, B batteries did exist. And in a way, they still do.

The confusion comes from the fact that two different battery types have shared the "B" label. One type powered old-school vacuum tube radios, while the other was a size category designated by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Vacuum tube B batteries became obsolete when transistor radios took over. But ANSI-standard B batteries are still around, though you won't find them at your local supermarket next to the AA and AAA packs.

This mix-up has fueled a long-standing myth that B batteries vanished because vacuum tube radios did, but that's only half the story. When people ask why there's no B battery, they're usually thinking of the ANSI-standard version, which is a different thing altogether. So, let's set the record straight: Why aren't B batteries in popular use? What are they used for? And, while we're at it, why is the battery naming system such a mess?

