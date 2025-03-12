Should You Be Concerned If You See Fog Inside An Airplane?

Even though airplanes aren't always foolproof, they statistically remain the safest form of travel out there. Nevertheless, it's easy for the mind to conjure up horrifying scenarios at the slightest strange occurence. For instance, if you were to see a cloud of fog fill up your flight, you jump to the conclusion that your plane is experiencing a major malfunction and that your final moments will be asphyxiating thousands of feet in the air. Thankfully, this particular occurence is far more common — and way less dangerous — than you might expect.

A cloud of white fog appearing inside your flight before it takes off is more than likely your plane reacting to the temperature outside. When a plane's doors and vents are open before flying, outside air will naturally enter and interact with the air inside. If you're traveling during the warmer months of the year, this means that the hot or humid air from outside will mingle with the naturally cooler temperatures that airplanes are kept at for optimal comfort. This clash results in condensation, the same naturally occurring scientific reaction that occurs when you see your breath on a cold day. And even if you simply find the fog to be annoying, the good news is that it typically only lasts a few seconds before dissipating and won't occur on the flight itself.

