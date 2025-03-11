Is The SR-72 'Darkstar' We Saw In Top Gun: Maverick A Real Plane?

When "Top Gun: Maverick" begins, U.S. Navy aviator Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is working as a test pilot on the highly secret "Darkstar" project. The aircraft is a scramjet-powered hypersonic aircraft, which is theoretically designed to reach Mach 10 (7,672.7 mph). Maverick tests the aircraft and pushes it beyond the envelope, making it to Mach 10, which he wasn't meant to do, resulting in the destruction of the prototype. Maverick ejects just in time, forgetting that this would insta-kill him in real life, and walks away to return to the Top Gun school at NAS North Island to prepare for a dangerous mission.

The Darkstar aircraft is only briefly featured in the film before it meets its untimely end, but that doesn't make it any less fascinating. Viewers likely walked out of the theater wondering if such a jet existed, as there is a well-known predecessor, the famed SR-71 Blackbird. It stands to reason that the next jet in the series would be assigned the designation SR-72, and as it happens, there is such an aircraft in development.

Unfortunately, it's not what you see in the film, and there's not a lot that's known and even less is confirmed about the project as of early 2025. Still, because some information has been revealed and rumored over the years, as it's been in development for a long time, it doesn't entirely exist in a vacuum. There have been many fascinating rumors about the SR-72 Darkstar jet, and they might surprise you as they aren't much like the film's version. Here's what is known, or rather suspected, about the Blackbird's successor.

