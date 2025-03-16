11 DeWalt Tools And Products That Will Come In Handy While On Vacation
Any good vacation requires a few crucial items on the packing list. When you begin to put together your necessary gear for a road trip, boating adventure, camping excursion, or any other temporary stay away from home, it's a good idea to consider some key tools. For off-road modification enthusiasts (and particularly those new to 4X4 adventures), campers, and many other kinds of travelers who place themselves into situations that don't exactly scream relaxation, tools can be a core component of the packing task. No matter the kind of trip you're gearing up for, a range of important DeWalt tools and accessories can make all the difference as you load up in preparation to hit the road.
These 11 tools and other products run the gamut. Some are a crossover between hand and power tools and can help you make critical repairs in no time at all. Gear like DeWalt's cordless screwdriver is easy to pack and can be a lifesaver if things go haywire while you're away. Whether you're hitting the slopes on a ski trip or heading off to do some hunting in a remote part of your community, a screwdriver can be a huge asset that gets your trip back on track when something breaks. A variety of other DeWalt staples can round out a fully functional vacation toolkit to help you get away from the rat race in style and comfort, without having to load up half your garage in the process.
1. Cordless Screwdriver with FlexDrive Control
The first tool that most will think of when packing for a vacation is an obvious one. However, not all screwdrivers are built the same. The DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver with FlexDrive Control is a powered screwdriver that's still slight in overall build dimensions. The tool features a slide-to-drive collar that eliminates buttons from the equation. It also delivers up to 44 in.-lbs. of max torque with a hand finishing power ranging up to 124 in.-lbs.
The tool offers a no load speed of 360 RPM and features a 2Ah integrated battery that can provide enough power to handle nearly 700 screws per charge. This screwdriver is compact and versatile, delivering more than enough powered fastening capability to handle any task you may demand of it while on the road or on the go. A screwdriver is a truly indispensable tool, and a powered option that remains highly functional and lightweight is a great choice for your mobile tool bag or automotive emergency trunk kit.
2. ToughSeries Tough Box ⅜-Inch Drive 30-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
A mechanics tool set is another key piece of equipment that can't be talked about highly enough. These sets feature a ratchet and sockets, and build up from there. If you already have a screwdriver and fastening bits on hand, you'll potentially just need the bare bones of a mechanics set to complete a core repair kit that will serve in just about any function you may require.
DeWalt's ToughSeries Tough Box ⅜-Inch Drive 30-Piece Mechanics Tool Set delivers on exactly this need. The ToughSeries kit features just the basics, and is therefore a solid option to pack in your travel case or throw into the seatback pocket for easy storage. The kit features a compact "Tough Box" case that makes organizing the socket set simple. And on that note, it's important to keep in mind that this is a socket set, alone.
The kit features a 144-tooth ratchet with a 2.5-degree arc swing that can handle even the tightest of access spaces. It's rounded out with 16 ⅜-inch standard sockets in both metric and SAE measurements, as well as an extension bar and adapters, and 10 ¼-inch standard sockets (in both measurement arrangements, too). This offers a solid complement to increase your repair capability without hauling along a comprehensive toolkit that simply won't be necessary for most jobs on the go.
3. 20V Max 550 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner Kit
The DeWalt 20V Max 550 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner Kit is a solid choice for anyone who will be traveling in an RV, hauling a boat, or perhaps even trailering a motorcycle or two to bring along. If you're hauling Harley-Davidsons, for instance, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the manufacturer's transport mode, one of many tips that newer Harley riders often forget to internalize. Cleaning implements might feel unnecessary in many vacation packing lists that feature tool inclusions, but their value can be enormous in the right context.
The cordless power cleaner from DeWalt has a PSI rating of up to 550 with a 1.0 GPM spraying volume. The cleaning tool features an adaptable intake that can draw water from any freshwater source, whether it's a garden hose, bucket, or even directly from a lake! Speaking of garden hoses, DeWalt notes that the cordless sprayer delivers 10 times the power of a standard hose's flow rate. It features four accessory nozzles to dial in the perfect stream for a range of precision cleaning jobs.
Powered on the DeWalt 20V battery system, if you're bringing along any power tools, this piece of equipment will run on the same system. The power cleaner can't stand up to the intense pressure jet qualities of a full blown pressure washer, but as a mobile resource to clean your vehicle, spray down decking, and various other tasks on the go, it's unparalleled in its versatility.
4. 20V Max Corded/Cordless Air Inflator
Anyone exploring the open road will understand the value of a portable air inflator. Finding yourself with a flat tire while out in the backcountry — or even on a semi-remote stretch of interstate highway — can really throw a wrench in your travel plans. Many vehicles include a full size spare tire, but this isn't a given. In many cases, reinflating a tire that has simply lost pressure is a much faster solution than performing a complete change, when avoidable.
Similarly, when traveling in off-road settings or on rough terrain, the ability to reduce the pressure in your tires temporarily and then reinflate them when conditions change can be helpful. Driving through muddy, snowy, or sandy conditions, for instance, is best done on slightly underinflated treads in order to maintain ample traction. In order to achieve this outcome you'll need to bring an inflation device along with you.
This is where a tool like the DeWalt 20V Max Corded/Cordless Air Inflator comes into play. It features high volume inflation and deflation functionality with an automatic shut-off feature to prevent overinflation when using the high pressure mode. The inflator can be run on three separate power sources, including a 20V DeWalt battery pack. It can also be used to quickly set up air mattresses, pool toys, or entertainment gear like footballs and volleyballs, giving you the ability to add and remove air from any toys you bring along for a flatter packing experience.
5. Rechargeable LED Flashlight
Flashlights are always welcome additions to a toolkit for traveling. You never know when you'll need to find something in the dark or make an emergency repair when natural light has begun to fade. The DeWalt Rechargeable LED Flashlight is a relatively simple product, but it comes from a supremely reliable brand and delivers admirably on its promise of providing critical illumination without fuss or complication. The flashlight features an IP54 dust and water protection rating, making it a solid option for use in demanding jobsites and various settings while away on vacation. The LEDs housed within the tool provide up to 1,000 lumens of brightness and the tool offers as many as 6.5 hours of continuous operation, making it a solid performer even for long stretches of use.
The flashlight is also rechargeable and can return its battery to 100% in just 75 minutes. This means you won't have to plug in the flashlight overnight to reach its full operational capacity, even if you whittle down the battery all the way. As is the case with many DeWalt tools, this flashlight is seemingly overengineered and offers hands-free usage. The flashlight includes a magnet and hook that can be used in tandem to position the light wherever you need it, while removing the need to hold it or enlist a helper to stand behind you. Rounding things out, the flashlight also features a belt clip to limit the potential for loss when moving around.
6. 20V Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum
While on vacation you'll frequently need to clean up your living space or vehicle. No matter where you're headed, a messy space can easily turn into a nightmare scenario, especially when the area is quite a bit smaller than your home environment. This will almost certainly be the case if you're traveling in an RV or campervan, or staying in a hotel while enjoying your time away from home.
The DeWalt 20V Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum is a compact solution that can tackle a wide range of cleaning requirements. It delivers 46 CFM suction power and comes with six accessory tools like a floor nozzle and crevice suction head to tackle a range of cleanup requirements. The hand vacuum isn't suitable for cleaning up wet debris, but it's ready for any kind of dry clean up you may encounter.
The vacuum can deliver up to 21.4 minutes of run time and 15 tank fills per charge. As with most other battery operated tools in the standard DeWalt catalog, the vacuum runs on the brand's 20V system. This means a single 20 Volt battery can ride along in your trunk to power a range of repair and cleaning solutions.
7. 90,000 BTU Propane Heater
Anyone heading away for a camping trip or similar, outdoor experience will likely understand the value of a quality heating tool. Heating is a crucial part of any getaway planning that features time spent outdoors. You might be roughing it and looking to keep yourself warm with sleeping bags and fires, but if you have the space to bring additional equipment, DeWalt's 90,000 BTU Propane Heater is an excellent tool to add to your packing list — especially in the winter. The forced air propane heater delivers a burn output of 90,000 BTU per hour and it can be dialed back to deliver heat as low as 50,000 BTU per hour if the mercury rises and the need for significant heating subsides. When connected with a 40-pound propane tank, the tool can provide heat to roughly 2,250 square feet of space for 10 hours on high or 17 hours on low.
The forced air heater features DeWalt's Quiet Burner Technology that allows it to operate at a much lower noise level than similarly sized heating tools. So much so that it's 50% quieter than its standard competition. The tool also features a 20-foot hose and regulator that allows you to position your source propane tank far away from the space you're trying to heat for improved safety and comfort. The forced air propane heater is a great addition to jobsites in the dead of winter, and can be a lifesaver for campers looking to get out into nature and enjoy all that it has to offer in style and luxurious comfort.
8. 12V Electric Automotive Battery Charger (80 Amp)
When hitting the road on a long distance trip, packing an automotive battery charger is an important step that you can't overlook. The DeWalt 12V Electric Automotive Battery Charger delivers critical trickle charging to keep your battery functional even in the most challenging of conditions. It also features an 80 amp engine start function that can be used in emergency situations to get your car started when the battery just doesn't have enough juice to turn over the engine on its own.
The battery charger can also be used for marine electrics, so it's a great addition to your packing list if you're heading away on the water. A 120V AC outlet and a 3.1A USB connection round out its functionality to allow all manner of charging needs while you're away from home. Emergency power and reliable maintenance equipment is a must-have solution on the jobsite and in routine circumstances alike. This tool is fairly slim, so it will pack away easily as you prepare to hit the open road. You can then rest easy knowing that battery trouble or issues with your wider power needs won't come into play as you explore even the most remote destinations on your itinerary.
9. TSTAK Mobile Cooler
The TSTAK Mobile Cooler is an interesting product that can ultimately make a big difference in your vacation experience. Built with DeWalt's modular stacking functionality in mind, this mobile cooler features an organizer lid that can be used to store some of your smaller tools. It can be stacked on top of other toolbox units in the TSTAK range, meaning it can be paired up seamlessly with tool storage solutions to manage some or all of your tool packing needs while on the move.
However, none of this delivers on the cooler's primary function. This is a solid choice for vacationers who want to keep their drinks or food cold while out and about enjoying themselves. The cooler features an extendable bi-material handle with a wide D-shaped grip for easy mobility. The large wheels and the side handles also help make this a cooler that's well prepared to handle whatever circumstances your vacation might bring its way. For those who can't get enough of the DeWalt tool range, adding a cooler from the brand to your collection is a great way to introduce storage box compatibility while utilizing a product from a toolmaker you trust.
10. 11-Inch Corded/Cordless Jobsite Fan
For outdoor environments that involve cold temperatures, a heating device is a great option. But, if you're going away in the intense heat of summer, the opposite is a necessary inclusion on your packing list. The DeWalt 11-Inch Corded/Cordless Jobsite Fan is a great option to bring along as a climate control solution when the temperatures start to sizzle. This is especially true if you're packing one or more DeWalt power tools to handle any surprises that may come your way. The fan is rated at an IP54 ingress protection, meaning it can be used reliably in windy and wet conditions without issue.
It features both a corded operation mode and compatibility with DeWalt's standard 20V battery system. This means you can get ample cooling out of the fan whether you're near a power outlet or not. The fan also features a tripod mount and wall mount compatibility, hang hooks, and a wide base that allows it to operate in a free standing mode. Variable speed control allows you to dial in the perfect amount of air circulation and cooling power to deliver a comfortable environment without overdoing it.
11. 4,000 Watt Portable Gas Generator
For those who want to bring power production and the comforts of home wherever they go, nothing beats the utility of a portable generator. The DeWalt 4,000 Watt Portable Gas Generator has more than enough juice to deliver plenty of power output to handle a wide range of electronic needs. The generator is powered by a 223cc gas engine that features a low oil shutoff protection function. This cuts the power when oil is running low to protect the generator from overheating and other damage that may be caused when operating beneath the threshold of proper oil volume. The generator also features CO-Protection technology to cut the power if carbon monoxide levels begin to build up around the tool.
Heavy duty wheels and a compact body make this generator easy to move, allowing it to perform well on the jobsite or serve as an electricity producer that can be efficiently packed away in the trunk of a car and brought along on vacation. The generator's 3.4-gallon steel fuel tank delivers a runtime of up to 10 hours when providing a 50% load, and covered outlets help keep the generator performing at peak utility no matter the conditions you expose it to. For travelers demanding the best in mobile power, a portable gas generator like this one that splits the difference between minimal performance (and a slight frame) and heavy duty power production (in an overly bulky outfit) is the perfect solution.